G20 leaders agree joint declaration - report

16 Nov. 13:00

G20 leaders agreed a joint declaration following the summit in Bali, Reuters reported.

The draft declaration of the G20 Summit in Bali contains more than fifty items. In particular, most members strongly condemned the conflict in Ukraine but "there were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions," the document reads. "Today’s era must not be of war," according to another paragraph of the document.

It is not known at the moment whether this statement is eventually agreed by summit participants, TASS reported.

It was noted that the G20 promotes lifting sanctions on humanitarian activities according to the group’s joint declaration approved on Wednesday following the Bali-hosted summit.

"We continue to support the carve out of humanitarian activities from sanctions and call on all nations to support this aim, including through current efforts at the UN," the statement said. It noted that the G20 states "will continue to closely monitor the state of global food security and nutrition."