Russian lawmakers denied visas to partake in OSCE Parliamentary Assembly

16 Nov. 15:00

Russian lawmakers were denied visas for participation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA), the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Vladimir Dzhabarov, said on Wednesday.

The upcoming session of OSCE PA will take place in Warsaw from November 24-26.

“We received an outrageous answer of the head of the Polish delegation to OSCE PA, miss Bartosz, which says that she sees no possibility for participation of representatives of the Russian Federation and Belarus in the fall session of OSCE PA in Warsaw,” Dzhabarov said.

According to the lawmaker, the head of the Polish delegation also said that participation of the Russian delegation in the Warsaw meeting contradicts the principle of solidarity with Ukraine.

He added that this was a direct violation of the 2016 Tbilisi declaration of OSCE PA, which provides for free access to all OSCE events for all participating countries.