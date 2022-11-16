Kremlin: Russia satisfied with wording of G20 summit’s final declaration

16 Nov. 15:30

Russia views the final declaration of the Bali-hosted G20 summit as a balanced document, which particularly points to different positions on the issue of Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Definitely," he said, when asked if Russia was satisfied with the wording of the summit’s final text concerning the situation in Ukraine. "Different approaches and different views on the issue were taken into account and recorded in the declaration. As for the rest, undoubtedly, our experts - both Foreign Ministry officials and our [G20] Sherpa [Svetlana] Lukash - made great efforts to ensure the development of such a balanced document," Peskov added.

According to him, the declaration will also be published on the Kremlin’s website.