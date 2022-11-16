Iran hopes to increase trade turnover with Russia

16 Nov. 16:00

Iran hopes to ramp up trade turnover with Russia to $5 bln in the foreseeable future, Deputy Foreign Minister Mehdi Safari said at a meeting with the Russian delegation headed by President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sergey Katyrin.

"We will be able to increase the volume of trade between Russia and Iran to $5 bln, provided that the private and government economic sectors of our countries work together," Safari said, as cited by the IRNA news agency.

For his part, Katyrin stressed that the creation of the transport corridor and the growing exchange of national currencies between Moscow and Tehran are the key drivers behind deepening Russian-Iranian economic cooperation. There is ample opportunity for Iranian companies as foreign businesses leave Russia, he added.

About a hundred representatives of industry, commerce and agriculture make up the Russian delegation.