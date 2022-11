17 Nov. 11:30

At least five people were killed in Iran's southwestern province of Khuzestan on Wednesday in what state media described as a terrorist attack.

Iran's state TV said 15 others were wounded in the attack at the market in the city of Izeh. The semi-official ISNA news agency said two gunmen in a car opened fire on people.

"Five people were killed in the terrorist attack, including one child, one woman and three men," local official Valiollah Hayati told state TV.