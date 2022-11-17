North Korea fires ballistic missile - report

17 Nov. 12:15

The DPRK on Thursday fired a short-range ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, Yonhap reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the South Korean armed forces.

According to the news service, the launch was detected at 10:48 local time (04:48 in Moscow) from the Wonsan area in Kangwon Province.

The previous time when the DPRK fired a ballistic missile was November 9.

According to the report, the launch came shortly after the North Korean foreign minister warned the North will provide a harsh response if the U.S. continues to move to strengthen its extended deterrence commitment to regional allies. The U.S., South Korea and Japan agreed on reinforcing the extended deterrence at a meeting in Cambodia on November 13. The term means the US is ready to employ all its defense capabilities, including nuclear ones, to defend an ally.