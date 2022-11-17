Republicans secure majority in House of Representatives

17 Nov. 12:30

Republicans have secured a majority in the House of Representatives when the 118th U.S. Congress convenes next January.

The GOP has now won 218 seats after The Associated Press projected that Republican Mike Garcia will win re-election in California's 27th Congressional District.

Democrats, meanwhile, have secured 209 seats as vote counting continues more than a week after Election Day. Eight seats are still in play.

President Biden congratulated Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for his party's victory.

"In this election, voters spoke clearly about their concerns: the need to lower costs, protect the right to choose, and preserve our democracy," Biden said in a statement. "I will work with anyone - Republican or Democrat - willing to work with me to deliver results for them."

Democrats have held the House since winning a majority in the 2018 midterm elections. While Republicans gained ground in the 2020 elections, Democrats maintained a slim majority in single digits for the first two years of President Biden's term in the White House.

In their efforts to win back the House, Republicans focused the party's campaign messaging around what voters saw as the issues most important to them, particularly rising crime and the flailing economy.