Türkiye's daily gas output to soar 10 times during Sakarya gas field's initial production

17 Nov. 12:45

Türkiye's daily gas production is expected to increase 10-fold compared to last year, with the first phase of production from Sakarya Gas reaching 10 million cubic meters (mcm), while the second phase will expand production 40-fold to 40 mcm, the country’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez announced.

Donmez confirmed that the nation will continue investments in gas transmission, distribution, and storage to meet its ever-increasing electricity demand while presenting the ministry's budget for 2023 at the Planning and Budget Committee of Türkiye's Grand National Assembly.

Over the first nine months of this year, renewables played a pivotal role in electricity generation, accounting for approximately 44% of total electricity production, while coal contributed 32% and natural gas supplied 22%. The share of local and renewable energy sources hit 60% over this period.

Donmez added that 94% of the power plants put into service in the first ten months of this year were renewable energy plants, bringing their share of total installed power to 54.1%.

The country had also expanded the share of local coal in its energy mix last year, with total coal reserves, including hard coal, exceeding 21 billion tons, he said.

He said that coal production reached 94.1 million tons, from which domestic coal-based electricity installed power increased to 11,437 megawatts (MW) as of the end of October, up from 6,838 megawatts (MW) in 2002.