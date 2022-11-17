Azerbaijan eyes building reservoir in Lachin's Zabukh

17 Nov. 13:00

Azerbaijan eyes building a reservoir in the Zabukh village of Azerbaijani Lachin district by 2026. This is envisaged by the 'First state program on the Great Return to Azerbaijan's liberated territories', approved by the Presidential Decree.

Azerbaijan's Amelioration and Water Resources OJSC has been tasked with implementing the relevant work. Other executors are the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture and the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan.

Construction activities are to be carried out, irrigation water will be provided for ​​12,100 hectares of area in Gubadli and Zangilan districts based on the design documentation for the Zabukhchay reservoir and the major pipelines extending from it.