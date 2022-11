17 Nov. 13:15

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed on Thursday that the grain deal signed in Istanbul in July would be extended for 120 days.

"Following the decision made by the UN, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine, the agreement on the Black Sea corridor will be extended from November 19, 2022 for 120 days," the Turkish leader wrote on Twitter.

Erdogan thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin “for his willingness to extend the agreement”.