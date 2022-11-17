Russian-Azerbaijani Expert Council's second meeting being held in Moscow

17 Nov. 13:30

The second meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani Expert Council titled "the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan: the path traveled and development prospects" is taking place in Moscow, the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza reported.

The meeting will feature exchange of views on topical issues of bilateral relations, the development of the region in the post-conflict period, as well as prospects for bilateral cooperation.