Legendary Russian figure skating chief Alexander Gorshkov passes away

17 Nov. 15:40

Legendary Russian figure skater and President of the Russian Figure Skating Federation (RFSF) Alexander Gorshkov passed away at the age of 76, the federation’s director general, Alexander Kogan, told TASS on Wednesday.

"Alexander Georgiyevich devoted his whole life to the sport of figure skating," Kogan said. "A bright man has left us, it is hard to find words, this is a huge loss."

"The whole family of Russian figure skaters, coaches and experts mourn along with his family. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. This is a huge loss for us," he added.

Gorshkov had served as the RFSF president since 2010, being reelected three times, most recently at the federation’s voting in May of this year. He was the first-ever Olympic champion in ice dancing, having won the gold at the 1976 Winter Olympic Games in Innsbruck in pairs with Lyudmila Pakhomova.

He is also a six-time world and European champion and served as a member of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Executive Board since 2001.