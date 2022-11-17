Russian Foreign Ministry confirms grain deal renewed

17 Nov. 16:00

The grain deal will be renewed for 120 days in the previous format, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The deal provides for a tacit renewal if no objections are made by the parties. "No such objections were received," the Ministry said.

"The Russian side also assumes technical renewal of the Black Sea Initiative without any changes in time and coverage. Moscow clearly and openly underscored and continues underscoring the intertwined package nature of agreements on Ukrainian food and efficient implementation of the Russia-UN memorandum on normalization of domestic agricultural export," the Ministry added.

Russia took note of the more active work of the UN Secretariat on obligations taken in this regard and interim results of its efforts for lifting of obstacles to Russian food and fertilizer supplies, the Foreign Ministry said. "All these matters should be settled within 120 days, by which the ‘package deal’ is renewed," the Ministry added.

Efforts also started after numerous reminders to unblock about 300,000 metric tons of Russian fertilizers frozen in EU ports, which would be transferred free of charge to needy developing economies, the Ministry noted. "Further protraction in making such supplies so acutely needed for them is unacceptable," it added.