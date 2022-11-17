Erdogan believes neither Russia, nor U.S. will use nuclear weapons

17 Nov. 16:40

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he was informed following the U.S. - Russia talks held earlier this week in Ankara that neither party would use nuclear weapons, according a readout of his comments to reporters.

"According to information received from the head of the [Turkish] intelligence, Russia and the United States discussed the non-use of nuclear weapons. The parties currently display no signs they may try to use them. We would like to see them meet more often, and we are ready to promote this. It (nuclear weapons use - TASS) might lead to a new world war, God forbid. We must rule out this risk," Erdogan stressed, according to the TRT television channel.

Earlier it was reported that the director of Russia’s foreign intelligence SVR, Sergey Naryshkin, and the director of the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency, William Burns, at their meeting in Ankara last week discussed the non-use of nuclear weapons.