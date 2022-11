17 Nov. 17:00

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived in Baku, the Russian government press service reported.

Mishustin was welcomed by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, our country's ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu, Russia's ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov and other officials.

The Russian Prime Minister is going to begin his two-day visit with participation in the 11th Azerbaijan-Russia Interregional Forum.