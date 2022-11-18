Ilham Aliyev holds talks with Mikhail Mishustin in Baku

18 Nov. 10:35

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The talks were held in an expanded format.

At the meeting, Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan was pleased with the growth of trade turnover with Russia, and also assessed the prospects for its increase, including in the field of cargo transportation.

As the president stressed, strengthening the potential of transport corridors, primarily the North-South corridor, was in the interests of states and would give way to additional prospects.

Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that the momentum gained in bilateral trade and economic bilaateral relations would continue next year.

The head of the Russian government congratulated Ilham Aliyev on the national holiday - National Unity Day, which was celebrated on November 17 in Azerbaijan, and conveyed "the best, warmest wishes" from Russian President Vladimir Putin and thanked for the warm welcome given to the Russian delegation in Baku.

Mishustin further noted that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are developing dynamically. An example of this is the transport sector. According to him, the transport and logistics projects of the Russian Federation and Azerbaijan will become a driver for building up cooperation between the two countries.

"The transport sector is very important, we are convinced that joint infrastructure and logistics projects will become a new driver for building up the entire range of cooperation", he said.

The prime minister further emphasized the importance of the North-South international transport corridor. "We expect that by 2030 the volume of traffic on it will increase to 15 million tons per year," the head of the Russian Cabinet of Ministers stressed.

Besides, Mishustin assured that "traditionally, special importance is attached to cultural and humanitarian ties". He drew attention to the fact that branches of Russian universities are successfully operating in Baku, more than 11,000 students from Azerbaijan are studying in Russia. "Such contacts between people contribute to familiarity with the rich traditions, culture and traditions of our countries", the head of the Russian government stressed.