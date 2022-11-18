Erdoğan: Turkish-Israeli relations entered new phase of development

18 Nov. 11:00

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan commented on the talks held the day before with the head of the Likud party, Benjamin Netanyahu, who received a mandate to form the Israeli Cabinet.

According to him, relations between Türkiye and Israel have entered a new phase of development thanks to the determination and will of the parties. "The ongoing dialogue between Türkiye and Israel, based on mutual respect for interests, meets the positions of both countries", the Turkish head of state emphasized.

Besides, Erdoğan express hope that the results of the Knesset elections will have a positive impact on both Israel and the region as a whole.