18 Nov. 11:40

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the grave of the first President of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev. The ceremony was held on the Alley of Honor in the presence of a guard of honor. Mishustin straightened the ribbon on the wreath and stood nearby for a while, bowing his head.

Then the Russian Prime Minister laid a bouquet of red roses at the grave of the wife of the first president of Azerbaijan, Zarifa Aliyeva, TASS reports.