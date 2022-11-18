Ilham Aliyev congratulates Georgia on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations establishment

18 Nov. 12:00

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory telegram to the President and Prime Minister of Georgia on the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations establishment.

In his letter, he noted that bilateral relations based on mutual respect and trust were currently developing dynamically and acquiring new content. The head of state stressed that there were excellent opportunities to increase the economic potential of the South Caucasus today.

The Georgian side, in turn, expressed confidence in the further strengthening of the strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as the establishment of peace and stability in the region.