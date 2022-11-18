Russian-Uzbek educational forum starts in Tashkent

18 Nov. 12:25

A Russian-Uzbek educational forum on education in the field of culture has started in Tashkent, the Russian House's press service in the capital of Uzbekistan reports.

Nadezhda Reverend, Deputy Head of the Russian Ministry of Culture, delivered a welcoming speech to the participants of the event. The forum also hosts creative workshops, exhibitions, plenary discussions, and presentations of Russia's cultural potential.

On the first day of the forum, St. Petersburg State University of Film and Television signed an agreement of understanding with Uzbekistan State Institute of Arts and Culture.

On the second day of the forum, participants will visit an exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations establishment, as well as consider innovative methods for preserving museum collections and the organization of exhibitions, and the development of joint research projects.