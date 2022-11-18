Tbilisi in list of best cities in world

18 Nov. 12:50

The influential travel publication National Geographic Travel has included Tbilisi in the "top-100" of the best cities in the world, the press service of the Georgian National Tourism Administration reports.

Journalist Joseph Richard Yogerst, who went on a trip to Georgia as part of a press tour, spoke about the country's capital in a special edition. He described the historical districts of Tbilisi, spoke about the city's history, cultural monuments, museums, tourist routes, theaters, hotels and catering facilities.

"Here you can taste delicious Georgian dishes that combine Persian and Mediterranean cuisine, see and touch the heritage that has been preserved in the architecture of Old Tbilisi. These are "Italian courtyards", balconies that are distinguished by wooden railings and spiral staircases. By the way, this design is more like a Silk Road caravan than an Italian one", the journalist said.

In his publication, the author called Tbilisi the charm of the synthesis of the eastern and the western cultures. In addition to this, the guide introduced readers to the ancient capital - Mtskheta.

The National Geographic Travel magazine also described in detail the sulfur baths of Tbilisi, the temples of Mtskheta and the National Park.