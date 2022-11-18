EU ahead of Russia and China in investments in Central Asia

18 Nov. 13:29

Over the past 10 years, the EU countries have invested more than 105 billion euros in Central Asia, which is more than 40% of the total foreign direct investment in the region. This was announced by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, speaking at the Samarkand EU-Central Asia Connectivity Conference: Global Gateway

"This is more than the investments of Russia and China. And we are ready to do more", the head of European diplomacy stressed.

He added that the EU was by far the biggest investor in Central Asia.

In addition to this, Borrell focused on the fact that the EU was ready to help Central Asia with provision of access to the global Internet using satellite communications, water and energy resources management and also with green economy.