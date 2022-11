18 Nov. 14:10

Red Wings Airlines will launch direct flights from Moscow to Izmir (Türkiye) by the end of December.

"Red Wings announces the start of flights from Moscow to Izmir. Flights will be operated from Domodedovo Airport on comfortable SSJ100 aircraft with a capacity of 100 seats", the carrier's press service reports.

Flights will start operating from December 23, on Fridays. Tickets are already on sale on the carrier's official website and mobile app.