Construction of gas hub in Türkiye planned to start in 2023

18 Nov. 14:45

The start of work on the implementation of the gas hub project proposed by Russia is expected in Türkiye in early 2023, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Dönmez said on Friday.

"By the end of the year, we intend to decide on a "road map". And from the beginning of 2023, respectively, to begin the implementation of the project", Dönmez said in an interview with NTV.

He added that Türkiye was negotiating with possible gas suppliers so that this project would ensure Europe's energy security and create market balance.

A gas hub is planned to be created in Thrace, through which Russia could transit gas that previously went through the Nord Stream.