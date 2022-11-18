Russia to continue contacts with US on visa issues

18 Nov. 15:25

Contacts between Russia and the USA on visa issues will continue. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Ryabkov.

"We discuss consular issues and visa issues as usual. I want to emphasize that in terms of people working in the visa section of the US Embassy, I think there is no reason for Americans to complain about the lack of staff", TASS quoted him.

The Deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry also stressed that there was no progress on visa exchanges and was not expected yet. "But the topic exists, we have it in the contacts, and its consideration will be continued. We have not cut off contacts on this topic and the Americans haven't done it too, unlike contacts in many other areas", Ryabkov said.

He also expressed the hope that something would still come of it. "At least fragmentarily, partially in some aspects", the diplomat added.