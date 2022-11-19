Death toll from Sakhalin accident rises to 9

19 Nov. 11:30

The death toll from a domestic gas explosion that occurred in a residential building in Russia's southeastern region of Sakhalin has risen to nine, including three children, while search operations for three other residents continue, regional Governor Valery Limarenko says.

"As of 4:45 p.m. (08:45 Moscow time), nine people were killed in an explosion at a building in Tymovskoye, three of them are children. The search for three other residents continues," Limarenko said on Telegram.

Earlier, the governor said that a total of 33 people lived in the part of the residential building that collapsed. Local authorities said that preliminary data suggests the accident was caused by improper storage and use of gas cylinders.

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that, according to preliminary information, there was a domestic gas explosion in a five-story residential building in Tymovskoye at around 05.03 Moscow time, which resulted in the collapse of five floors.

"As of now, there is one person dead and one injured. The man was pulled out from the rubble and transported to the operating room," Governor Valery Limarenko said on Telegram.

Meanwhile, local emergency services said that a total of nine people were injured in the accident.