Georgian PM alleges Ukraine “openly campaigned” for “second front” against Russia

Georgian prime minister Irakli Garibashvili said representatives of the Ukrainian government had “openly campaigned” for involvement of Georgia in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking in the parliament, the top official said “allies” of the Ukrainian government in Georgia had organised rallies in a bid to replace the Georgian government and open a “second front” in the conflict via the country.

"Representatives of the Ukrainian government openly stated that our government was ‘not ready’ for the war and that if Mikheil Saakashvili [imprisoned former president of Georgia] was in office there would be a second front in Georgia”, the PM told lawmakers.

“No one doubts that there would be a “second front” [under a government formed by the United National Movement opposition] and that they would turn the country into a battlefield”, Garibashvili said.