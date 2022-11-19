Turkey ready to supply Turkmen gas to Europe

19 Nov. 12:30

Ankara is ready to transit natural gas from Turkmenistan to Europe, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported on Saturday, following the visit of Chairman of the Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of Turkey Mustafa Sentop to Ashgabat.



According to the newspaper, the parliament speaker said that there are broad prospects for increasing contacts in the trade and economic sphere between the countries and said that Turkey is ready to deliver Turkmen natural gas for transit to Europe.



As previously reported, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to discuss the creation of a gas hub in his country with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a visit to Ashgabat scheduled for early December.

Turkmenistan is the world's fourth-largest natural gas giant after Iran, Russia and Qatar as it accounts for 7.2% of the world's proven natural gas reserves.