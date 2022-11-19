Iran bans import of French automobiles

19 Nov. 13:00

Iran has imposed a ban on the import of French automobiles due to "unprofessional behavior" of the country, the Industry, Mine and Trade Ministry has announced.

Omid Qalibaf, a ministry spokesman, said in a statement that the government has not issued any fresh license for importing French cars "over the past few months," underlining growing bilateral tensions.

"Due to the unprofessional behavior of the French in the past years, we no longer allow registering orders and importing Renault, Peugeot, Citroen, and other French car manufacturers' products," the spokesman was quoted as saying by local media.

He asserted that the focus of Iran's automobile industry is now on "non-French products," primarily from Japan, China, South Korea, and some European countries.

"Iran will not allow them (French) to put pressure on its automobile industry and market with sanctions," Qalibaf added, linking the decision to sanctions on Tehran.

The decision to ban the import of French cars came immediately after the International Atomic Energy Agency board of governors passed the resolution on Thursday.