Another 21 Russian enterprises get right to export products to Azerbaijan

19 Nov. 13:15

Azerbaijan's Food Safety Agency has given another 21 Russian enterprises manufacturing animal products, as well and fodder and fodder additives the right to supply their products to Azerbaijan, the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) said.

This decision was made based on the guarantees of these enterprises' compliance with the Azerbaijani veterinary and sanitary requirements provided by the Russian service.

More than 1,100 Russian enterprises currently have the right to export products to Azerbaijan.