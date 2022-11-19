Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to perform flights to Moscow daily

19 Nov. 15:00

The Air Arabia Abu Dhabi air carrier, which has been performing five flights to Moscow per week since November 18, will carry out one flight per day from December 1, the UAE Embassy in Moscow said.

According to the embassy, the important role played by Emirati air carriers in boosting commercial and cultural ties with Russia, as well as bilateral investment and travel, was emphasized in the welcoming letter by Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Russian Federation Mohammed Ahmed Sultan Essa Al Jaber.

The letter was read out during a launch ceremony for Abu Dhabi - Moscow flights at the Russian capital’s Domodedovo International Airport.