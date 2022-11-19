Zakharova: Borrell’s ideas instilled inside EU provoking Europe’s prolonged split

19 Nov. 15:20

The ideas that EU top diplomat Josep Borrell disseminates among member states of the European Union show no sign of the bloc’s strategic vision on the Russian track and provoke a new prolonged split in Europe, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary on Saturday.

Commenting on the essence of Borrell’s six-point proposal, the Russian diplomat said this was evidence that the Ukraine problem with the 2014 state coup inspired by the West had been artificially created as an ideological cover-up for the political, economic, technological and humanitarian containment of Russia to ensure the West’s hegemony in Europe and the world as a whole.

"This is why, there is not a word in J. Borrell’s proposals on settling the Ukraine crisis through negotiations and generally on ensuring security in Europe," Zakharova pointed out.

Brussels has staked on "destabilizing" the internal political situation in Russia, cleansing the EU’s information space from alternative viewpoints, securing the Western Balkans as the sphere of the EU’s influence, transferring rivalry with Moscow to the post-Soviet space, imposing West-centric "rules" and "isolating" Russia, the diplomat pointed out.

"The latter is the obsessive idea that has become a real goal in itself for the EU - a futile intent that bears solely costs for European Union countries and their citizens who have to pay for their politicians’ strategic blunders from their own pocket," Zakharova added.

"Indicatively, most world capitals are unready to follow the EU’s Brussels which by its mediaeval logic returns the world to the time of the split, high walls and besieged fortresses. Using the present-day terminology, it can be said that the EU leadership that has apparently been infected by some abnormal political virus has decided to self-isolate from Russia," the spokeswoman went on to say.