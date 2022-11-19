Russia’s Rosatom launches construction of second unit at Egypt NPP

19 Nov. 15:40

The ceremony of pouring concrete at the second power unit of the El-Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP) in Egypt took place on Saturday, Alexander Korchagin, senior vice-president of Atomstroyexport engineering division of Russia’s civilian nuclear power corporation Rosatom, said on Saturday.

"Today we have made another consistent and important step - the construction of the second power unit has switched to the basic stage. Simultaneously, work is underway to obtain permissions for building the third and fourth power units in order to proceed to the basic stage of the construction of the entire station," TASS cited him as saying.

As the Atomstroyexport executive stressed, "the agreed and organized joint work of the customer (Egypt’s Nuclear Power Plants Authority) makes it possible to achieve success and predictability in implementing the project of the NPP construction."

According to the data posted on Rosatom’s website, the El-Dabaa nuclear power plant is the first nuclear power station in Egypt. It will be constructed in the city of El-Dabaa in the Matrouh Governorate on the Mediterranean coast, roughly 300 km northwest of Cairo.

The El-Dabaa nuclear power plant will consist of 4 units with a generating capacity equivalent to 1200 MW per unit using generation III+ VVER-1200 reactors (pressurized water reactors). This is the most advanced technology to date and it has already been successfully implemented and operated in Russia and abroad, Rosatom said.