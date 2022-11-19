Vehicle traffic restored on Crimean bridge

19 Nov. 16:15

Car traffic on the Crimean bridge, which was suspended this morning due to repair work, has been resumed.

"Today at 15:10 (Moscow time), the movement of cars and buses on the Crimean bridge, which had been previously suspended due to repair and restoration work, was resumed,” the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation informs.

It is clarified that at present, only cars and buses are allowed to cross the Crimean bridge. The trucks will be allowed to cross the bridge no earlier than December, the transport department specifies.