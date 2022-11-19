Macron, Pashinyan to meet in Tunisia

19 Nov. 16:35

According to sources at the French Presidency, French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the 18th Francophonie Summit in Tunisia. Macron will also meet with Tunisian President Kais Saied, AFP informs. The topics of the meetings were not disclosed.

Earlier on Saturday, the French leader held a meeting with young representatives of the Francophonie, an international organization of French-speaking countries. He noted that ”in the Maghreb countries, French is spoken less than 20-30 years ago."