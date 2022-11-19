Psychologist recommends to listen to sad music

19 Nov. 16:45

When a person is sad, it is much more helpful to listen to depressive music than cheerful, psychologist Pavel Zygmantovich said.

According to the expert, if you listen to sad music in moments of sadness, sadness will pass faster, even if it becomes more acute at some point.

“Researchers have not yet found an answer to the question of how it works. I'm assuming it's a matter of validation. This term in psychology means recognising a person's right to experience,” he said in an interview with Gazeta.Ru.