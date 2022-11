19 Nov. 17:05

The Zurab Tsereteli Museum of Modern Art in Tbilisi hosted the opening of the exhibition "Paradise Can Wait" by famous Azerbaijani artist Aida Mahmudova.

The opening was attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev, chairman of the Union of Artists of Georgia Guram Tertsvadze, public, political and cultural figures. In total, the exhibition includes more than 50 works by the artist, written in various genres.