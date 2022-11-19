Stavropol region sets housing commissioning records

19 Nov. 17:55

According to the annual data, the authorities of the Stavropol Territory expect to achieve another record for the region in terms of housing commissioning, the press service of the Ministry of Construction of the Stavropol Territory informs.

It is specified that by the end of 2022, at least 1.5 million square meters of new housing will be commissioned in the region.

“In fact, today we have commissioned more than 1.4 million square meters of housing in the Stavropol Territory, expecting to commission another 100,000 square meters by the end of the year,” the head of the regional Ministry of Construction, Valery Savchenko said.