19 Nov. 18:10

A movie about famous figure skater Irina Rodnina will be shot in the Moscow and Dimitrov sanatoriums in Kislovodsk, the press service of the city administration informs, specifying that the script and the names of the actors have not yet been disclosed.

“The Moscow producer has already seen the exterior. Filming will begin in the capital at the beginning of next year, and in the spring, will continue here,” the head of the city, Evgeny Moiseev, said.