19 Nov. 18:30

A large vineyard will be planted in the village of Dzhalgan, nearby Derbent, Dagestan. Saperavi, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Merlo grape varieties will be grown there, the press service of the government of Dagestan informs.

In Dzhalgan, it is planned to grow non-covering technical grape varieties using a drip irrigation system.