19 Nov. 18:45

Armenian Prosecutor General Anna Vardapetyan signed an order appointing Lilit Grigoryan to the post of Yerevan Prosecutor.

“Counselor of Justice First Class Grigoryan has been working in the prosecutor's office since 1996. In 2013-2022, Grigoryan was the deputy prosecutor of the Armenian capital,” Sputnik Armenia reports.

Earlier, the prosecutors of the Shirak and Gegharkunik regions wrote letters of resignation.