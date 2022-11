19 Nov. 19:00

The Russian national football team is a strong and the Uzbeks are waiting for a good friendly match, the midfielder of the Uzbekistan national team, Khozhimat Erkinov said.

"The expectations are that it will be a very good game, the Russian team is stronger than the Kazakhstan team. We are training, but not everyone has recovered after the game with the Kazakhstan team. Still, we got another day before the game, I think everything will be fine,” he said.