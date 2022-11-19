Tourist flow grows in Turkish cruise industry

19 Nov. 19:45

The number of cruise ships moored in Turkish ports for 10 months of this year has reached 907, Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoglu said. According to him, a total of 918,484 passengers arrived on board cruise ships in Turkish ports.

"The cruise industry is active and the number of tourists in this area has shown significant growth," he said.

The Minister further noted that the number of cruise ships docked in Turkish ports in January-October 2021 amounted to 53, while in the same period of this year, this figure increased by more than 17 times - up to 907.