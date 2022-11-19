Road to Chegem Gorge to be repaired

19 Nov. 20:00

The head of the Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, Kazbek Kokov, announced the upcoming reconstruction of the road to the Chegem Gorge.

"Thanks to the support of our President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, we plan to implement a major road project - the reconstruction of a section of the road from the village of Khshto-Syrt to the exit from Bulungu. More than 541 mln rubles were allocated to the republic for these purposes," he wrote in Telegram.

It is specified that the section from Khushto-Syrt to the Chegem waterfalls will be expanded to 10 meters. There will also be pedestrian zones and viewing platforms.