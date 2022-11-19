РУС ENG

Georgia rugby team beat Wales in Cardiff

According to the results of the November tests in Cardiff, the Georgian rugby team turned out to be stronger than the Wales team. The match ended with a score of 13:12.

“Georgian rugby players opened the scoring after Tedo Abjandadze kicked a penalty.  Two minutes before the end of the match, the Georgians won the right to a penalty, which was accurately performed by Luka Matkava. The Georgian team won with a score of 13:12,” Sputnik Georgia cites the details of the match.

The Georgian national rugby team represents the country in international matches and tournaments.

