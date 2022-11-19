Georgia rugby team beat Wales in Cardiff

19 Nov. 20:30

According to the results of the November tests in Cardiff, the Georgian rugby team turned out to be stronger than the Wales team. The match ended with a score of 13:12.

“Georgian rugby players opened the scoring after Tedo Abjandadze kicked a penalty. Two minutes before the end of the match, the Georgians won the right to a penalty, which was accurately performed by Luka Matkava. The Georgian team won with a score of 13:12,” Sputnik Georgia cites the details of the match.

The Georgian national rugby team represents the country in international matches and tournaments.