High-speed mobile Internet secured in Nalchik airport

19 Nov. 21:10

Passengers and employees of the Nalchik International Airport are provided with high-speed mobile Internet, the press service of the MegaFon company informs.

Earlier it was reported that the company's specialists built a network on Elbrus. Thanks to this base station, the territory of the airport and the neighbourhoods adjacent to it were provided with high-speed Internet. High-speed mobile internet has become available to 5,000 residents of houses on Stroiteley Street near the republican air harbour.