Israeli photographer to show compatriots his vision of Georgia

19 Nov. 21:35

Renowned Israeli photographer Dora Kedmi is on a press tour in Georgia. Its goal is to promote Georgian tourism products in Israel and increase the flow of travellers.

The master has already captured tourist attractions in Tbilisi, Telavi, Sighnaghi, Udabno and the David Gareja monastery complex.

Subsequently, Kedmi's photographs will be used to create a photo collage for the popular Israeli publication HAARETZ National Newspaper, where the articles about Georgia's tourism potential will be published.