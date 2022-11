19 Nov. 22:00

The number of snow cannons for artificial snowing of ski slopes is planned to be increased at the Elbrus ski resort from 20 to 200 within two years, director general of JSC Kavkaz.RF Khasan Timizhev said.

"The snowmaking system will be implemented in several stages. We are planning to increase the number of snow guns from 20 to 200 within two years. Thanks to these guns we will be less dependent on the weather,” he said.