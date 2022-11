20 Nov. 11:58

Tbilisi's "Untitled Gallery" opened an exhibition on human rights "The Eye".

According to the organizers, the exhibition is dedicated to the topic of human rights violations and oppression of civil space. "The exhibition is the result of a three-day master class on artivism, which took place at the House of Reconenxtion in October this year", Sputnik Georgia clarifies.

Beginners and established artists take part in the exhibition. Admission to the exhibition is free.