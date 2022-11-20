South of Kazakhstan hit by earthquake

20 Nov. 12:20

On Sunday, a network of seismic stations in Kazakhstan recorded an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 in the south of the republic, there were no reports of damage or casualties.

"Earthquake epicenter is located 273 km to the north-east of Almaty on the territory of Kazakhstan. The energy class of the earthquake is 12,2. The magnitude is 5,7", the Seismological Experimental and Methodological Expedition of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan informs.

An earthquake with a magnitude of two or three points was felt in the city of Taldykorgan, with a magnitude of three points was felt in the village of Kapal-Arasan.